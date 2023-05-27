Fire Erupted In Bushes Of Chamkani Cemetery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 09:06 PM
A fire broke out in the bushes in Chamkani cemetery due to unknown reasons, officials of the Rescue-1122 said here Saturday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A fire broke out in the bushes in Chamkani cemetery due to unknown reasons, officials of the Rescue-1122 said here Saturday.
As soon as the information was received, 2 fire vehicles of Rescue-1122 were dispatched to the accident site and the Rescue-1122 officials reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire.
Firefighters completely controlled the fire within 55 minutes in a professional manner, Rescue-1122 officials informed the media men.