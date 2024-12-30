Fire erupted in cardboard factory in Karachi

A fire erupted in a cardboard manufacturing factory in Baldia Rasheedabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A fire erupted in a cardboard manufacturing factory in Baldia Rasheedabad on Monday.

According to private news channel and fire brigade officials teams were promptly dispatched toward the scene for extinguishing the fire.

According to the initial information, no casualties have been reported so far. Efforts to control the fire and assess the damage are ongoing.