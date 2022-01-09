UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupted In Commercial Plaza In Saddar

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Fire erupted in Commercial plaza in Saddar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :A fire broke out in a plaza located in Rawalpindi carrying business activities in Saddar here on Sunday, Rescue 1122 reported.

After hectic efforts, rescue teams managed to control the fire.

According to the rescue spokesman, the reason of the fire was due to a short circuit in the electricity meters while clouds of dense smoke engulfed the plaza.

Police and civil defense teams also assisted rescue teams in the firefighting process.

However, no loss of life was reported till filing the report.

