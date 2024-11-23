Fire erupted in containers at Khanna Pull, Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A fire broke out in containers placed at Khanna Pull near Police Station Khanna as blockades to stop PTI protesters for entering the Federal capital.

A police spokesman told APP on Saturday that the empty containers kept by police and administrative authorities, suddenly caught fire prompting an emergency response.

The rescue teams and fire tenders rushed to the site to control the flames. The fire brigade officials reported that the cause of the blaze could not be determined immediately.

The containers had various flammable items, adding to the challenge for rescue workers.

The sources indicated that local police station staff expressed concerns about the materials stored in the containers, fearing further complications if hazardous items were present.

The incident highlighted safety lapses in handling these temporary blockades. An investigation was expected to determine the fire’s cause and assess the measures taken to secure the site.