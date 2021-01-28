UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupted In Dyeing Factory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Fire erupted in dyeing factory

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The material at a dyeing factory caught fire due to short-circuiting in the area of Civil Line police station.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that fire erupted in Imran Dyeing Factory situated near Noor Shah Wali graveyard area due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt material present in the factory.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire undercontrol. However no loss of life was reported in the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

