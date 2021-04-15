Fire erupted in house in Hayatabad, no casualty reported

A fire broke out in the house of a man named Haleem Khan in Phase 6 street 2 wherein no casualties were reported, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in the house of a man named Haleem Khan in Phase 6 street 2 wherein no casualties were reported, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident.

According to detail, the fire erupted due to a short circuit and soon it engulfed the house with flames all around.

After receiving an emergency call the Rescue-1122 firewall team was dispatched to the accident site.

After reaching the site of the fire, Rescue 1122 officials started extinguishing the fire and the firefighter's team professionally contained the blaze with no casualties reported in the blaze.

The Rescue 1122 official said that the firefighters control over the blaze within 25 minutes and succeeded in shielding the large scale damages to the households.