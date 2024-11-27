Fire erupted in Karachi factory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A fire erupted in a color manufacturing factory on Wednesday near the Gabol Goth area of New Karachi.

According to a private news channel, rescue officials said that teams have been dispatched to extinguish the fire.

According to the fire brigade officials, 7 fire tenders and water bowsers were reached at the incident site to extinguish the fire.