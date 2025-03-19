Fire erupted in Model Bazaar Jhang Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Various items in shops were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted due

to a short circuiting in Model Bazaar Jhang Road on Wednesday.

Media Coordinator Rescue 1122 Zahid Lateef said that the fire broke out

at Model Bazaar Jhang Road.

After receiving information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and brought the fire

under control after hectic efforts.

He said that six fire fighting vehicles participated in the operation and prevented the blaze

from spreading.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.