Fire Erupted In Model Bazaar Jhang Road
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Various items in shops were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted due
to a short circuiting in Model Bazaar Jhang Road on Wednesday.
Media Coordinator Rescue 1122 Zahid Lateef said that the fire broke out
at Model Bazaar Jhang Road.
After receiving information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and brought the fire
under control after hectic efforts.
He said that six fire fighting vehicles participated in the operation and prevented the blaze
from spreading.
However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.
