Fire Erupted In Pirpiai Patwar Khana In District Nowshera: Rescue 1122

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A fire broke out in Pirpiai Patwar Khana due to unknown reasons, the official of the Rescue 1122 told journalists here on Sunday.

He said on receiving the information about the fire, Rescue 1122, fire vehicles from Nowshera Station reached the spot. The young firefighters of Rescue 1122 responded to the fireplace within a few minutes and started extinguishing the fire on arrival.

According to the official, Pirpiai was stuck in the office building of Patwar Khana for an unknown reason due to which there was a risk of damaging all the official papers which were kept safe by the rescue personnel.

Rescue 1122 firefighters brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading further by fighting fire continuously for one hour in a professional manner, the official informed.

He disclosed that 7 fire rescuers participated in this fire operation under the leadership of shift in-charge Zainul Abedin and used around 12 thousand liters of water with no casualty reported.

