Fire erupted in shops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Fire erupted in different shops and factory damaged articles worth hundreds of thousand rupees near here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, fire broke out in a furniture shop situated near Sheikh colony,Jhang road.Consequently, furniture worth hundreds of thousand rupees was reduced to ashes.

In another incident, fire broke out in a tailor shop in Naimat colony no 1, Teezab mills road which reduced sewing machines and clothes to ashes.The cause behind the fire was stated to be short circuit.

Separately,a tractor trolley loaded with husk caught fire from live electric wires near Yousaf chowk, Sargodha road. The trolley and loaded material was reduced to ashes.

Meanwhile,a cotton & wastage factory also caught fire near Haji Tufail brick kilns, 225 Ahmed Nagar road, which damaged a huge quantity of cotton.

No loss of life was reported in the incidents,said rescue 1122.