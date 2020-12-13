Fire erupted in stationery shops of Chowk Yagar: Rescue 1122

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :A fire broke out in the market of Abdul Jalil Stationary in the jurisdiction of Khan Raziq Shaheed Police Station near historical Chowk Yadgar due to a power circuit here on Sunday.

Officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident while DSP City Shah Jahan along with other police personnel rushed to the spot.

Fire brigade and other administrative personnel were also present on the spot to control the fire.

Police and other personnel rushed to the scene to contain the blaze to prevent harm to other shops and homes.

The stationary shops have been gutted in the fire, the rescue authorities said. No casualty has been reported so far.

Another official of Rescue 1122 present on this occasion, disclosed that the fire on the shops was effectively dealt with and now the rescue team was making efforts to cool the place down.