Open Menu

Fire Erupted In Warehouse In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Fire erupted in warehouse in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) A fire broke out in a solar panel warehouse on Tuesday near Hawke's Bay, Karachi

According to private news channel and rescue sources, the fire brigade teams were reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

10 fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to extinguish the fire.

Related Topics

Fire Vehicles

Recent Stories

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

2 minutes ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

18 minutes ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

26 minutes ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

34 minutes ago
 Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

41 minutes ago
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

42 minutes ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

46 minutes ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

1 hour ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

2 hours ago
 HEC approves LIRA research journal

HEC approves LIRA research journal

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan