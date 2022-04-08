UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupted In Wooden Warehouse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 04:35 PM

A fire broke out in a timber warehouse near Baharu Ganj Gate Phandu Road here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :A fire broke out in a timber warehouse near Baharu Ganj Gate Phandu Road here on Friday.

Rescue 1122's six fire engines and two ambulances arrived on the scene, said an official of the Rescue 1122.

He said no casualties were reported in the blaze.

He said, firefighters of Rescue 1122 managed to control the fire in the warehouse while the cooling process was underway.

