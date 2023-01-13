UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupted, No Casualty Reported

Published January 13, 2023

Fire erupted, no casualty reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A fire suddenly erupted in a house near Zareef Colony Warsak Road here on Friday, but no causality was reported in the incident.

According to Rescue 1122 official, soon after receiving a call of fire eruption, the team of fire brigade rushed to the spot and started extinguishing the fire. However, the firefighters controlled it within 40 minutes.

He said the reason of fire was yet to be ascertained.

