Open Menu

Fire Erupted Suddenly In Warehouse In Akhunabad No. 4

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Fire erupted suddenly in warehouse in Akhunabad No. 4

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) A sudden fire broke out in the warehouse of a person named Hazrat Jalal in Akhunabad No. 4, the officials of the Rescue 1122 told here Sunday.

The fire broke out due to unknown reasons, Rescue 1122 officials confirmed.

As soon as the information was received in the morning, 2 fire vehicles of Rescue 1122 were dispatched to the accident site and started extinguishing the fire at the spot.

Rescue 1122 firefighters completely controlled the fire in a professional manner with no one being injured in the fire, the officials of the Rescue 1122 said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Vehicles SITE Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

16 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

17 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

17 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

17 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

17 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

17 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

17 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

17 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan