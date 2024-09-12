Fire eruption turns garments shop to ashes

Fire broke out in a garments shop in Sadar Bazaar on Thursday morning which swiftly engulfed the entire shop

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Fire broke out in a garments shop in Sadar Bazaar on Thursday morning which swiftly engulfed the entire shop.

According to Rescue 1122, firefighter teams were immediately rushed to Bank Foad, Sadar.

Fire fighting operation continued for hours to finally control the fire.

7 emergency vehicles including 4 rescue fire tenders and 10 firefighters participated in the operation.

No causality in the fire incident was reported. However, according to an eye witness, all the shop had turned into ashes before the fire was fully controlled. The fire

Rescue 1122 resources informed that the cause of the fire eruption remained unknown.