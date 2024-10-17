Open Menu

Fire Erupts At ACE Office Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Fire erupts at ACE office Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A fire erupted at the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) office building for unknown reasons, here on Thursday.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Mazhar Shah said Rescue-1122 received the call about eruption of fire.

Rescuers, along with two fire-tenders and three ambulances, reached the spot and controlled the fire.

Mazhar Shah said that due to timely response, no loss of property and life was caused.

