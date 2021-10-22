Fire Erupts At Bhabra Bazaar Shop
Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:04 PM
A fire erupted at Bhabra Bazaar Shop on Friday due to an electric short-circuit
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :A fire erupted at Bhabra Bazaar Shop on Friday due to an electric short-circuit.
The fire engulfed the entire shop dealing motorcycles accessories and destroyed two storey building.
Soon after the incident, firefighters reached the spot and controlled it after a hectic effort.
A total 8 vehicles dispatched and took part in the operation However no loss of life reported.