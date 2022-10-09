Fire erupts at Centaurs Mall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :A fire broke out in Centaurs Mall on Sunday, the popular shopping center nestled at Blue area cross roads junction.

The fire abruptly started at the lower storeys in the afternoon and according to eye witnesses, people gathered inside different shopping outlets had to spree for their lives.

Fire brigade engines and local fire extinguishing machinery were being utilized for fire dousing process. Police have cardoned off entire access points to ensure safety of the public.