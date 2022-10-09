Fire erupts at Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :A fire broke out on Sunday in Centaurs Mall, the Capital's popular shopping center, nestled at Blue area crossroads junction.

The fire abruptly started at the lower storeys in the afternoon and according to eyewitnesses, people gathered inside different shopping outlets had to spree for their lives.

Fire brigade engines and local fire extinguishing machinery were being utilized for the fire dousing process, however, fortunately, no loss of life was reported.

Police has cordoned off the entire access points to ensure safety of the public.