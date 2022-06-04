Fire erupts at Children Hospital;medicine store gutted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :A fire erupted in a pharmacy store situated at third floor of Children Hospital here in the wee hours of Saturday,said Rescue 1122 officials.

On getting information, seven vehicles of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought blaze under control after hectic efforts .

All stock of medicines worth million of rupees was burnt to ashes. However , no loss of life was reported.The cause behind the fire could not be determined yet,said Rescue-1122.

The police concerned also reached there and started investigation.

Meanwhile,Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directed secretary health to submit a detailed report of the incident, while he urged the authorities to find culprits behind the incident.