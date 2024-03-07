Fire Erupts At Cotton Factory In Multan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A fire was erupted at a cotton factory near Sher Shah Road in Multan in the early hours of Thursday.
According to the rescue officials, fire brigade personnel are busy in extinguishing the flames.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Investigations to determine the source of the fire will commence once the flames have been fully subdued, a private news channel reported.
