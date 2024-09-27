Fire Erupts At F-6 Markaz, No Casualties Reported
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A fire broke out at F-6 markaz on Friday of the Federal Capital, prompting a swift response from the fire brigade and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, while, no casualties have been reported.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, a fire erupted at F-6 markaz, a private plaza. The fire brigade quickly arrived at the scene to contain the flames.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Farhan Ahmed also reached the location to oversee the situation.
According to the district administration, the fire was fully brought under control after hectic efforts. Fortunately, there
have been no reports of casualties.
The main cause of the fire was reported a short circuit, while a detailed analysis report of the cause and loss would be submitted by the authorities concerned.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gang involved in criminal activities busted, woman's assassinator arrested6 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam stresses for welfare of coalmines workers6 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against 15 fake fertilizer dealers in Khanewal15 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM, IFC RD agree to boost IT industry16 minutes ago
-
Dengue fatalities reach to 5 after one more death reported in Rawalpindi16 minutes ago
-
Welfare of police martyrs' families, ghazis top priority: CCPO16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to disease-free province: Health Minister16 minutes ago
-
USKT delegation attends France moot16 minutes ago
-
Governor signs to approve appointment of Mishal Azam Yousafzai as Special Assistant26 minutes ago
-
Seven more killed, 46 injured in Kurram skirmishes26 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on Chevening Scholarship Program held at SCCI26 minutes ago
-
Desilting of drains, sewer lines continues in DIKhan26 minutes ago