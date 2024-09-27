Fire erupts at F-6 markaz, no casualties reported

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A fire broke out at F-6 markaz on Friday of the Federal Capital, prompting a swift response from the fire brigade and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, while, no casualties have been reported.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, a fire erupted at F-6 markaz, a private plaza. The fire brigade quickly arrived at the scene to contain the flames.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Farhan Ahmed also reached the location to oversee the situation.

According to the district administration, the fire was fully brought under control after hectic efforts. Fortunately, there

have been no reports of casualties.

The main cause of the fire was reported a short circuit, while a detailed analysis report of the cause and loss would be submitted by the authorities concerned.