UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Erupts At Food Factory In Korangi Industrial Area

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:27 PM

Fire erupts at food factory in Korangi Industrial area

A huge fire broke out at a food factory in Karachi's Korangi Industrial Area on Saturday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :A huge fire broke out at a food factory in Karachi's Korangi Industrial Area on Saturday afternoon.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire engulfed in food factory has not yet brought under control while intensity of fire was increasing gradually, due to which factory wall has been collapsed, a private news channel reported.

Whereas, Rescue, fire brigade and a water browser were trying to overcome the fire. reported.

Police have been stationed outside the factory and no one except firefighters were allowed to enter the premises.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Water Korangi

Recent Stories

River erosion damages crops, houses in Muzaffargar ..

2 minutes ago

Maria, HR activist shows serious concern over Modi ..

2 minutes ago

Five booked over power theft in sargodha

2 minutes ago

UAE opens kidney dialysis centre in Hargeisa, Soma ..

29 minutes ago

DRC to play its role in resolving disputes, says D ..

2 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.