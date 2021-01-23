Fire erupts at food factory in Korangi Industrial area

A huge fire broke out at a food factory in Karachi's Korangi Industrial Area on Saturday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :A huge fire broke out at a food factory in Karachi's Korangi Industrial Area on Saturday afternoon.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire engulfed in food factory has not yet brought under control while intensity of fire was increasing gradually, due to which factory wall has been collapsed, a private news channel reported.

Whereas, Rescue, fire brigade and a water browser were trying to overcome the fire. reported.

Police have been stationed outside the factory and no one except firefighters were allowed to enter the premises.

No casualties have been reported so far.