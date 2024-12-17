Fire Erupts At Furniture Shop
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A fire erupted in a furniture shop located in vegetable market here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122,upon getting information,the team reached the spot and extinguish the blaze.
Furniture worth million of rupees gutted.However, no loss of life was reported.
