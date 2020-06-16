Fire erupts at ghee factory near Kalyam Mor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Fire erupted at Dalda Factory's ghee godown near Kalyam Mor on GT Road Tuesday and stock worth millions of rupees were burnt into ashes.

Smoke and huge flames were seen rising from the godown, till filing of this story.

Talking to APP, Sub-Inspector of Rawat Police Station, Azhar Mahmood said the fire erupted due to short circuiting in the godown and luckily no causality had so far been reported.

He said the rescue operation was still underway as fire fighters were striving to extinguish the fire. However, due stock of oil it was a difficult task to control the blaze.

According to a spokesman of Rescue 1122, 100 rescuers, 15 fire extinguishers, two ambulances, two special equipment vehicles and more than several fire trucks were taking part to extinguish the fire.

Police along with Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwaar Ul Haq, Assistant Commissioners and other officials of district government also reached the site and monitored the operation.

Faiz Ul Chohan informed the media that two helicopters of Pak Army were taking part in the operation to control the fire.