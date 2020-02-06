UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupts At Giga Mall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:36 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons were injured when a fire erupted in the Giga Mall at the World Trade Centre here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, fire broke out in a shop on the first floor at the mall.

On receiving information fire brigades and Rescue 1122 rushed to shopping mall and extinguished fire while first aid were provided to the injured on spot.

The reason behind the fire is said to be short circuit.

