Fire erupts at Gokina top in Margallas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A fire erupted in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) area on Wednesday at the Gokina top falling in the area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Haripur District.

The KP Forest Department teams were mobilised to reach the spot to put out the fire after reports reached the department's office, a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department official told APP when contacted for its version.

The fire smoke hovering over the Margallas vicinity could be easily spotted in the vicinity during the afternoon.

Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) teams also reached the spot after witnessing thick smoke clouds lingering over the National Park's peaks and kept a close eye on the situation for amicable measures within its jurisdiction.