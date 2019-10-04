Fire erupts at grid station in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Fire erupted at green view Kot Abdulmalik grid station that engulfed two panel sets and a transformer in Sheikhpura on Friday morning.

According to Lesco sources short circuit caused the incident and fire engulfed the wide area due to poor condition of the fire safety equipments, reported a private news channel.

Power supply of the grid station's interlinked with industrial departments and villages was also suspended that might be restored till evening, the sources said.