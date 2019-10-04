UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Erupts At Grid Station In Sheikhupura

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Fire erupts at grid station in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Fire erupted at green view Kot Abdulmalik grid station that engulfed two panel sets and a transformer in Sheikhpura on Friday morning.

According to Lesco sources short circuit caused the incident and fire engulfed the wide area due to poor condition of the fire safety equipments, reported a private news channel.

Power supply of the grid station's interlinked with industrial departments and villages was also suspended that might be restored till evening, the sources said.

Related Topics

Fire Poor

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 4, 2019 in Pakistan

47 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

10 hours ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

11 hours ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

11 hours ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.