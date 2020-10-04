Fire erupts at Gynae, Children wards of Sialkot hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The firefighters of Rescue-1122 controlled and extinguished a fire at Gynae and Children wards of Govt Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot on Sunday.

According to Rescue sources, the fire was caused by short-circuiting.

The rescuers said that the whole hospital building was filled with dangerous smoke. Five vehicles participated in the fire extinguishing operation and controlled the fire here, he added.

The hospital management said that the fire erupted due to short-circuiting, which engulfed the building in no time.

The rescuers shifted several patients to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.