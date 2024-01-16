Fire erupts at Iqra national university, no casualty reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Fire erupted at the campus of Iqra National University Peshawar on Tuesday afternoon in the Hayatabad area, creating panic among students and faculty members.

According to Rescue 1122, a fire erupted on the third floor of the building and the reason behind the blaze was not ascertained yet.

On receiving the emergency call, Rescue 1122 rushed ambulance and fire extinguisher to the site for dousing the fire.

All the inmates were evacuated and no casualty was reported in the incident, adds Rescue officials.

Due to the dense smoke caused by the fire, smoke ejectors were also used to avoid suffocation.