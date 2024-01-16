Fire Erupts At Iqra National University, No Casualty Reported
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Fire erupted at the campus of Iqra National University Peshawar on Tuesday afternoon in the Hayatabad area, creating panic among students and faculty members.
According to Rescue 1122, a fire erupted on the third floor of the building and the reason behind the blaze was not ascertained yet.
On receiving the emergency call, Rescue 1122 rushed ambulance and fire extinguisher to the site for dousing the fire.
All the inmates were evacuated and no casualty was reported in the incident, adds Rescue officials.
Due to the dense smoke caused by the fire, smoke ejectors were also used to avoid suffocation.
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's envoy meets Danish parliamentarians2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on sale of substandard cylinders launches12 minutes ago
-
Abdullahpur flyover to be completed before time: DC22 minutes ago
-
FESCO staff ordered to prevent theft of transformers32 minutes ago
-
Man killed over old enmity52 minutes ago
-
Four injured road mishap in DI Khan52 minutes ago
-
KP food authority crackdown against profiteers and sub standard food items52 minutes ago
-
Sindh government implements 45-day weapon ban ahead of election52 minutes ago
-
Punjab Introduces E-Registry System to Combat Fraud and Corruption in Property Transactions52 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi greets South Africa for initiating ICJ case on Palestine1 hour ago
-
Directive to intensify crackdown against fertiliser profiteers1 hour ago
-
Two laborers die after fell into gutter at Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar1 hour ago