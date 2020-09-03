Fire erupts at Keamari oil terminal 1 in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Fire broke out in an oil terminal one in Keamari area of Karachi on Thursday afternoon.

According to details, fire tenders , Edhi ambulances and police reached the spot soon after the eruption of fire and started rescue operation to avoid any major catastrophe.

The cause of the fire remained unknown, rescue officials.

"There will obviously be some financial losses, but since it was a place vulnerable to fire and flame, no such damage was witnessed that could have turned deadly, a private news channels reported.