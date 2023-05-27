Fire erupts at kitchen of fuel station

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A fire broke out at the kitchen of a fuel station near Burhan in Hassanabdal on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, a fire broke out in the kitchen of a private petrol pump (fuel station) which engulfed the entire room.

As many as 2 fire vehicles of Rescue-1122 and an ambulance immediately reached the spot. The fire was broughtunder control by the hard work and timely action of the rescue fire personnel, which saved the petrol pump and the surrounding area from any major accident or damage.