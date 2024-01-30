Fire erupts at Metropole Cinema Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A devastating fire erupted on Tuesday at the iconic Metropole Cinema situated on Abbot Road in Lahore was brought under control, averting any potential casualties.

A rapid response from ten fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams participated in the operation.

According to rescue officials, the cause of the fire was attributed to a short-circuit. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported in connection with the incident, according to a private news channel.

Despite the absence of human casualties, the blaze caused substantial damage to valuable items and cinema equipment within the premises.