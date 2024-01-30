Open Menu

Fire Erupts At Metropole Cinema Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Fire erupts at Metropole Cinema Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A devastating fire erupted on Tuesday at the iconic Metropole Cinema situated on Abbot Road in Lahore was brought under control, averting any potential casualties.

A rapid response from ten fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams participated in the operation.

According to rescue officials, the cause of the fire was attributed to a short-circuit. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported in connection with the incident, according to a private news channel.

Despite the absence of human casualties, the blaze caused substantial damage to valuable items and cinema equipment within the premises.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Vehicles Road From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

22 minutes ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

29 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

40 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

1 hour ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

13 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

13 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

13 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

13 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan