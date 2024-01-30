Fire Erupts At Metropole Cinema Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A devastating fire erupted on Tuesday at the iconic Metropole Cinema situated on Abbot Road in Lahore was brought under control, averting any potential casualties.
A rapid response from ten fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams participated in the operation.
According to rescue officials, the cause of the fire was attributed to a short-circuit. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported in connection with the incident, according to a private news channel.
Despite the absence of human casualties, the blaze caused substantial damage to valuable items and cinema equipment within the premises.
