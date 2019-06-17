Fire erupts at Nishtar hospital

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, June 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) -:A fire broke out in ward number seven of Nishtar hospital here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122,the teams rushed to the spot after receiving information and brought fire under control after one hour.

Patients and their attendents were evacuated from the ward safely,said hospital sources. Various articles gutted in the mishap, they added.

The cause of the incident was not ascertained yet, however, Rescue 1122 said it could be the result of short circuit.