Fire Erupts At PIMS Hospital's Under-construction Emergency Building; No Casualties Reported

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Fire erupts at PIMS hospital's under-construction emergency building; no casualties reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A fire broke out at the emergency building under construction at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Firefighters swiftly contained the blaze, though cooling efforts continue. Officials confirmed no injuries, while an investigation into the cause is underway.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the fire erupted when Tar was being poured on the roof of the under-construction building.

Firefighters arrived promptly and brought the flames under control. Meanwhile, the district administration officials including the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City and the Superintendent of Police (SDPO) Margalla, inspected the site to assess damage and coordinate response efforts.

While initial reports suggest the fire started during roofing work, a formal investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause.

The district administration stated that all safety protocols at the construction site are being reviewed.

Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) has ordered strict action against those found responsible for negligence. "Accountability will be ensured," the administration emphasized, adding that construction sites must adhere to safety standards to prevent future incidents.

