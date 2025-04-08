- Home
- Pakistan
- Fire erupts at PIMS hospital's under-construction emergency building; no casualties reported
Fire Erupts At PIMS Hospital's Under-construction Emergency Building; No Casualties Reported
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A fire broke out at the emergency building under construction at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad on Tuesday.
Firefighters swiftly contained the blaze, though cooling efforts continue. Officials confirmed no injuries, while an investigation into the cause is underway.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the fire erupted when Tar was being poured on the roof of the under-construction building.
Firefighters arrived promptly and brought the flames under control. Meanwhile, the district administration officials including the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City and the Superintendent of Police (SDPO) Margalla, inspected the site to assess damage and coordinate response efforts.
While initial reports suggest the fire started during roofing work, a formal investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause.
The district administration stated that all safety protocols at the construction site are being reviewed.
Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) has ordered strict action against those found responsible for negligence. "Accountability will be ensured," the administration emphasized, adding that construction sites must adhere to safety standards to prevent future incidents.
Recent Stories
AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel
Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 16
Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to tarnish PSL’s reputation
Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business For ..
SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition
US visas of nearly 450 international students abruptly revoked without prior not ..
UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future
Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to May 9 riots
Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with Univer ..
Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora
FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers
PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Win-win situation in Pakistan’s minerals sector to bring equal dividends to all: PM5 minutes ago
-
Win-win situation in Pakistan’s minerals sector to bring equal dividends to all: PM6 minutes ago
-
AJK SCBA seeks immediate constitutional action on new AJK CEC induction6 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at PIMS hospital's under-construction emergency building; no casualties reported6 minutes ago
-
Integration of technology in healthcare top priority: Shaza Fatima6 minutes ago
-
Man killed in firing incident6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits examination center to review arrangements6 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews security plan for key events6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 64,400 cusecs water16 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker held26 minutes ago
-
Pak Ambassador to Oman inaugurates Ghedex Global26 minutes ago
-
Eid Special Trains receive travelers’ overwhelming response46 minutes ago