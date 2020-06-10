Fire erupts at plastic factory in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) ::A fire broke out at a rubber and plastic factory in Karachi's Korangi Industrial area on early Wednesday morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said the fire brigade was immediately called after black smoke spewed from the factory.

Five fire brigade vehicles arrived at the site and were trying to put out the fire.

No casualty was reported, rescue team confirmed, as the factory was vacated in time.

"The cause of the incident can only be ascertained after the fire is put out," a rescue official said, a private news channel reported.