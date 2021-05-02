UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupts At Plastic Warehouse In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 11:50 AM

Fire erupts at plastic warehouse in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :A huge fire erupted in a warehouse of a plastic factory at Bandar road Lahore early Sunday morning.

According to Rescue sources the fire broke out in the basement of the plastic warehouse which spread quickly and engulfed the whole building.

Fire brigade vehicles reached the spot to control the fire and the cause of the fire was still unknown, a private news channel reported.

The huge clouds of smoke was visible from the far flung areas of the city, rescue sources added.

The buildings near the factory have also been vacated.

