Fire Erupts At Port Qasim Motor Showroom, No Loss Of Lives Reported
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Fire broke out at a motor showroom at Karachi's Port Qasim where no loss of lives were reported and all the people were safely evacuated on early Monday morning.
According to details, Rescue 1122 officials said that a tragic incident was reported from Karachi’s Port Qasim where a showroom caught fire which resulted in no loss of human life, a private news channel reported.
Following the incident, the fire brigade was informed about it.
Recent Stories
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month2 minutes ago
-
Speeding van-trailer collision in Hyderabad claims 3 lives46 minutes ago
-
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest Mountains in the Worl ..9 hours ago
-
Journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqi remembered on his death anniversary11 hours ago
-
4 killed, 2 injured in separate incidents in Bahawalnagar11 hours ago
-
Shahzad Town robbery shocks residents11 hours ago
-
Khana Badosh cafe pays glowing tribute to poet Saindad Sand11 hours ago
-
Punjab govt extends financial assistance to lightning strike victims family12 hours ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy, humid weather12 hours ago
-
50pc crime calls decreased due to thorough patrolling12 hours ago
-
Fake security official arrested from hospital12 hours ago
-
Pakistan Army bids farewell to fallen soldier in Bahawalnagar12 hours ago