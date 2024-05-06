Fire erupts at Port Qasim motor showroom, no loss of lives reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Fire broke out at a motor showroom at Karachi's Port Qasim where no loss of lives were reported and all the people were safely evacuated on early Monday morning.

According to details, Rescue 1122 officials said that a tragic incident was reported from Karachi’s Port Qasim where a showroom caught fire which resulted in no loss of human life, a private news channel reported.

Following the incident, the fire brigade was informed about it.

Firefighters reached the site and extinguished the fire.