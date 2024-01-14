Fire Erupts At Private Hospital Opposite LRH
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) A fire broke out in a private hospital building opposite Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar on Sunday.
According to private news channel, the fire broke out due to a shot circuit on the third and fourth floors of the building.
As soon as the incident was reported, five fire brigade vehicles and 2 water browsers reached the spot and started the operations to extinguish the fire.
According to the rescue officials, during the rescue operation, 3 patients trapped in the building were taken out and brought them to the upper floor.
The search for more persons and the process of extinguishing the fire is underway.
Recent Stories
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Elections on Feb 8 in interest of country, political parties: Solangi4 minutes ago
-
Arfa Karim a torch-bearer for new generation: CM23 minutes ago
-
CDA auctions 11 plots, fetches Rs13.5b23 minutes ago
-
MEPCO disconnects power supply to 1862 tube wells over non payment24 minutes ago
-
IGP orders safe city project completion on urgent basis24 minutes ago
-
ECP concludes NA,PA reserved seats scrutiny33 minutes ago
-
Police written test held33 minutes ago
-
Renowned actor Shaukat Zaidi passed away33 minutes ago
-
PIMS denies reports regarding closure of its OT34 minutes ago
-
Caretaker PM arrives in Zurich to participate in WEF meeting43 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination target achieved in RWP; Dr Nadeem43 minutes ago
-
Timely election in interest of country: Solangi43 minutes ago