Fire Erupts At Private Hospital Opposite LRH

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) A fire broke out in a private hospital building opposite Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar on Sunday.

According to private news channel, the fire broke out due to a shot circuit on the third and fourth floors of the building.

As soon as the incident was reported, five fire brigade vehicles and 2 water browsers reached the spot and started the operations to extinguish the fire.

According to the rescue officials, during the rescue operation, 3 patients trapped in the building were taken out and brought them to the upper floor.

The search for more persons and the process of extinguishing the fire is underway.

