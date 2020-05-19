Fire erupts at quarantine center, no loss of life reported in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A fire erupted erupted at a quarantine centre, established at PARS Jhang Road, on Tuesday morning. However, no loss of life was reported

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : A fire erupted erupted at a quarantine centre, established at PARS Jhang Road, on Tuesday morning. However, no loss of life was reported.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said the district government had established a quarantine centre at the Postgraduate Agriculture Research Station (PARS) of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at Jhang Road where the fire erupted in Khalid Hall of the station due to short-circuiting.

Fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot after receiving information and brought the fire under control.

The fire burnt precious material and books of students.