Fire Erupts At School In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Fire was erupted at a school building located in the area of Federal B Area, Karachi on Tuesday.
According to rescue sources the incident occurred due to short circuit in a vehicle that was standing near the school building in the area of Ayesha Manzil ,reported a private news channel.
The sources said two fire brigades were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire , no loss of life was reported till filling the news.