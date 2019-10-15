Fire erupts at school in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Fire was erupted at a school building located in the area of Federal B Area, Karachi on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources the incident occurred due to short circuit in a vehicle that was standing near the school building in the area of Ayesha Manzil ,reported a private news channel.

The sources said two fire brigades were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire , no loss of life was reported till filling the news.