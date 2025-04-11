Fire erupts at Serena hotel, no injuries reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A fire broke out on the top floor of Serena Hotel on Friday prompting a swift response from emergency teams.

The spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration confirmed the blaze was quickly brought under control, with no loss of life or property.

According to the ICT administration spokesman, a fire broke out on the top floor of the Serena Hotel, triggering an immediate response from local fire and emergency services.

He said that the fire started due to an electrical short circuit in the hotel's HVAC system.

The fire was reported in the cooling system installed on the top floor of the hotel. As soon as the alarm was raised, four fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene. Officials from the Assistant Commissioner’s office, Disaster Management Authority, and Emergency Services also reached the site.

District administration representatives confirmed that the fire was contained quickly. Cooling operations were carried out after the flames were extinguished to prevent any further risk of ignition.

The spokesman said, the fire began in the HVAC unit — a component of the hotel's ventilation and air conditioning system — which caught fire due to a short circuit. Firefighters present at the hotel at the time responded without delay and began the extinguishing process immediately.

The fire brigade's swift action was credited for preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

Meanwhile, the officials confirmed that hotel guests and staff were safe and there was no need for evacuation as the fire was limited to a technical area on the rooftop.

Throughout the emergency, personnel from the Assistant Commissioner's Secretariat, the Emergency and Disaster Management teams, and the fire brigade remained at the scene to monitor the situation and ensure public safety.

Authorities stated that the hotel’s safety protocols helped minimize the impact and allowed firefighters to operate without obstructions. An investigation into the exact cause and timeline of the fire incident has been initiated, but initial findings suggest the source was purely technical, with no foul play suspected.

The district administration praised the coordination between the firefighting units and emergency response teams, highlighting how their timely action prevented what could have been a major emergency in a busy part of the city.

Authorities urged all public and private buildings to review their fire safety systems and electrical infrastructure, especially in critical areas like HVAC systems, which are prone to short circuits.

Meanwhile, the district administration has reaffirmed its commitment to safety and rapid emergency response.