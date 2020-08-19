Fire erupts at Sukkur mobile market

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A fire erupted in a mobile market near Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Sukkur, burning 50 or more mobile outlets while more than 100 shops were also damaged here on Tuesday night.

Eye witness and owners of mobile shops owners said fire caused damages of morethan Rs 300 million of property and valuables.

Fire engines from Sukkur and other cities were called immediately to control the fire.