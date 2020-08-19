UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Erupts At Sukkur Mobile Market

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Fire erupts at Sukkur mobile market

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A fire erupted in a mobile market near Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Sukkur, burning 50 or more mobile outlets while more than 100 shops were also damaged here on Tuesday night.

Eye witness and owners of mobile shops owners said fire caused damages of morethan Rs 300 million of property and valuables.

Fire engines from Sukkur and other cities were called immediately to control the fire.

Related Topics

Fire Mobile Sukkur Market From Million

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership keen to protect health of count ..

39 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

53 minutes ago

Blasphemous act in IOJK designed to ignite anti-Mu ..

56 minutes ago

India planned a false flag operation against Pakis ..

56 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

59 minutes ago

ITC announces services schedule during New Hijri Y ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.