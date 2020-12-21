Fire erupts at textile factory in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Fire broke out at a textile factory at Sargodha Road in Faisalabad on Monday which spread and engulfed the entire factory very quickly.

As per details, four fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and started operation to control the fire.

According to rescue teams, roof of the factory collapsed due to intensity of the blaze. No casualties have been reported. However, worth millions has been burnt, a Private news channel reported.

According to the owner of the factory, the reason behind the fire has not been determined yet.