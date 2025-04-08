Fire erupts at under-construction PIMS emergency building; safety chief arrested for negligence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A fire erupted on the rooftop of the emergency building under construction at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, prompting swift action from authorities.

The city administration has arrested the project’s safety supervisor for failing to enforce precautionary measures, while investigations continue to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, flames engulfed part of the under-construction emergency block at PIMS Hospital on Tuesday, triggering panic among nearby residents and workers. Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported, but the incident has raised concerns over safety protocols at construction sites.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) City announced immediate legal action against those responsible for oversight.

The project’s safety in-charge was detained after preliminary findings revealed a lack of basic fire prevention systems at the site. “The safety officer neglected mandatory protocols, putting lives and property at risk,”.

Firefighters arrived within minutes of the alarm and contained the blaze before it spread to adjacent sections. District authorities credited the fire department’s rapid response with preventing major damage. “Their efficiency saved the structure from significant loss,” the spokesperson added.

An inquiry has been launched to identify additional factors behind the incident, including potential electrical faults or flammable material mismanagement. The district administration warned of stricter penalties for negligence across all ongoing projects to avoid future violations.