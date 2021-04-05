UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupts Cotton Factory In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

Fire erupts cotton factory in Hyderabad

A cotton factory in Hyderabad SITE area has caught fire here Monday, leaving at least one labourer injured and gutting cotton bales and other materials.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :A cotton factory in Hyderabad SITE area has caught fire here Monday, leaving at least one labourer injured and gutting cotton bales and other materials.

According to the police, the fire broke out around 2.30 pm and was controlled after more than 3 hours.

Some 5 fire tenders took part in the fire fighting as strong winds made the operation difficult for the fire fighters.

The police identified the injured factory worker as Ali Ahmed who was shifted in an ambulance to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police said the owner was assessing the amount of financial loss which had been caused to the factory.

