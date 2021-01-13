Fire erupts in a house, owner injured

A fire erupted in a house and the owner of the house got affected from it at Chori Sarey area of Delhi Gate on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A fire erupted in a house and the owner of the house got affected from it at Chori Sarey area of Delhi Gate on Wednesday.

According to a rescue report, the fire was extinguished by fire brigade of the Municipal Corporation and the house owner named Waqas Ahmad has shifted to Nishtar hospital.

The main cause of the fire was short circuit which damaged upper storey of the house.