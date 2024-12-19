Open Menu

Fire Erupts In Babar Theatre

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Fire erupts in Babar theatre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A fire erupted at the Babar theater near Ghanta Ghar Kutchehri Road, here in Thursday morning.

According to Rescue officials, the fire broke out suddenly in the hall of the second floor of the Babar theater which spread speedily.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started fire fighting process. The teams engulfed the fire as 10 fire vehicles participated in the operation.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Hussnain Mian and emergency officer Engineer Bilal led the operation command.

The reason of the fire couldn't be ascertained yet.

