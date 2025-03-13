Fire Erupts In Bahawalpur’s Jungle
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Fire erupted in official forest along railway track on suburb of Bahawalpur city which engulfed one acre of land of the jungle.
The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service said that they received phone call on their helpline that fire erupted in forest located along railway track and Lahore-Karachi National Highway on suburb of Bahawalpur city.
They further said that soon after receiving information, rescuers along with fire tenders vehicles rushed to the scene. The rescuers and fire tenders extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. No loss of life was reported.
According to Primary investigation, one of the passengers boarding train threw cigarette into the jungle which caused eruption of fire as there was dried grass on the land of the jungle, Yousuf, an official of the Punjab Emergency Service, Bahawalpur region said.
